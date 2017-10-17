

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again singing Metro Vancouver’s praises on Instagram, this time thanking the mayor of Surrey, where he recently wrapped up filming his upcoming action flick, “Skyscraper.”

“Mayor Linda Hepner, I just want to say thank you so much for the love…and thank you for opening up your hearts in your wonderful city,” Johnson said in the video, which was posted on Sunday.

The 45-year-old addressed his 94.7 million followers from in front of City Hall, where Hepner and her staff had put up a “We (heart) D.J.” sign in one of the windows. The plaza was being used for filming.

“There’s so much love on this set, but the most important love, the biggest love that I have to share with you is kind of right over my right shoulder,” Johnson said, before instructing the camera operator to focus in on the sign.

The Instagram post, which has been viewed more than 2.5 million times, is part of the superstar’s ongoing love affair with Metro Vancouver.

Johnson, who has been in town for filming since the summer, first posted a video in August calling Vancouver “one of my favourite cities in the world.”

He has also shared encounters with fans and a photo of his meeting with a 10-year-old boy who gave his brother life-saving CPR using techniques he’d seen the actor perform in a film.

“Thank you British Columbia/Canada for welcoming me like a son,” Johnson said in caption for Sunday’s video. "Now where the hell is my tough guy macchiato pumpkin spice latte?"