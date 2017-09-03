Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's summer love affair with Vancouver continues after the professional wrestler and actor posted a video on Instagram of a late-night encounter with a fan.

Amit Sharma told CTV News Sunday he had tried on two occasions to cross paths with the 45-year-old, who is in town for the filming of his upcoming action movie, “Skyscraper.”

“This opportunity came and I said ‘Hey, why not? Let’s try it,’ and it worked,” said Sharma, who has been a fan since Johnson’s professional wrestling career took off in the mid-1990s.

After waiting outside a North Vancouver film studio for more than eight hours on Wednesday, Sharma finally caught the Hollywood star was he was driving away.

“Apparently there’s a fan right here and he’s holding a big picture of my face,” Johnson says in the video, captured from inside his car shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

“He’s been out here apparently for three days. Now, he’s finally caught me. We’re going to have a little bit of fun.”

Johnson first teases Sharma, saying he’s tired and pretending to be uninterested in meeting him, before stopping.

Sharma said that after the video, he and Johnson spent several minutes talking. The actor also signed a giant cutout of his face Sharma had brought with him.

“He was super nice. We just talked for a couple of minutes. He just asked me how long I was fan for and I’ve liked him back since he was a wrestler, so it was cool,” he said.

Johnson has posted several videos praising Vancouver since arriving in the city in early August.

He has also shared videos of encounters with other adoring fans.

On Aug. 27, the actor also made headlines after he invited a 10-year-old boy from Michigan to visit him in Vancouver. Jacob O'Connor saved his two-year-old brother, Dylan, from drowning using CPR techniques he had seen Johnson perform in the movie “San Andreas”.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith