The Rock welcomes 'hero' 10-year-old to Vancouver movie set
Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 10:26AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 11:37AM PDT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave a hero's welcome on his Vancouver movie set to the 10-year-old boy who gave his brother life-saving CPR.
The star invited Jacob O’Connor and his family to the BC set of “Skyscraper” last month after the youngster saved his two-year old brother, who he found floating face down in his grandmother’s swimming pool.
O'Connor administered CPR, something he remembered seeing Johnson do in his favourite movie, "San Andreas."
The story made worldwide headlines, and caught the attention of the action star.
On Friday, Johnson took Jacob, his mother, and his brother Gavin on a tour of the Vancouver set.
Christa O'Connor said her son was very nervous meeting his idol, and hid inside his T-shirt.
As Christa shed a few tears, the boys indulged in a "Willy Wonka-style candy buffet" set up on tables in front of a custom-made sign welcoming the family.
In an Instagram post, Johnson called the day special and thanked Jacob for “being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be."
"I speak on behalf of the world. We're so proud of you."
The actor said Jacob threw him for an "unexpected spin" when he showed up wearing a custom-made shirt with a picture of him holding his two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after he rescued the pups from his own pool.
"It got me in the gut," he wrote on Instagram.
"Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10-year-old kid had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little two-year-old brother's life.
The Rock has been very active on social media during his short time shooting in B.C.
On the weekend, he posted about an encounter with an eager fan who waited outside his North Vancouver film set for eight hours.
He's also posted several videos professing his love for Vancouver since arriving here in early August.
Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE. Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain't me or the kids lol. Thank you to our entire #Skyscraper crew for all doing their part to make this visit special for this family. #OnSet #RockWonka #OConnorFamily #SugarRush��
Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ