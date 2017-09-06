

Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave a hero's welcome on his Vancouver movie set to the 10-year-old boy who gave his brother life-saving CPR.

The star invited Jacob O’Connor and his family to the BC set of “Skyscraper” last month after the youngster saved his two-year old brother, who he found floating face down in his grandmother’s swimming pool.

O'Connor administered CPR, something he remembered seeing Johnson do in his favourite movie, "San Andreas."

The story made worldwide headlines, and caught the attention of the action star.

On Friday, Johnson took Jacob, his mother, and his brother Gavin on a tour of the Vancouver set.

Christa O'Connor said her son was very nervous meeting his idol, and hid inside his T-shirt.

As Christa shed a few tears, the boys indulged in a "Willy Wonka-style candy buffet" set up on tables in front of a custom-made sign welcoming the family.

In an Instagram post, Johnson called the day special and thanked Jacob for “being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be."

"I speak on behalf of the world. We're so proud of you."

The actor said Jacob threw him for an "unexpected spin" when he showed up wearing a custom-made shirt with a picture of him holding his two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after he rescued the pups from his own pool.

"It got me in the gut," he wrote on Instagram.

"Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10-year-old kid had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little two-year-old brother's life.

The Rock has been very active on social media during his short time shooting in B.C.

On the weekend, he posted about an encounter with an eager fan who waited outside his North Vancouver film set for eight hours.

He's also posted several videos professing his love for Vancouver since arriving here in early August.

