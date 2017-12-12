Three months after the Hollywood A-lister raved on the red carpet about her love of a local eatery, Kate Winslet was back in North Vancouver stocking up on some of her favourite baked goods.

The owner of Honey's Doughnuts in Deep Cove posted a photo of Winslet sporting the store's swag – a shirt reading "Keep calm and eat a Honey's doughnut" – on Monday.

Ashifa Saferali posted the photo writing, "So blessed to have another visit from this amazing woman and her family."

The Brit previously admitted her love for Honey's, telling reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival that she "pined" for the pastries.

Outside the screening of "The Mountain Between Us," co-starring Idris Elba, she said she also missed other parts of the province where the movie was shot. Locations featured in the film include the Vancouver International Airport, Abbotsford International Airport, the Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody, Invermere, B.C. and Panorama Mountain Village.

Winslet told reporters at the time that she missed the Vancouver area, and hoped to find a way to live there at some point in her life. In addition to doughnuts, she said she also pines for the city.

"Really, truly, I pine for it."

Winslet is one of several celebrities that spoke out about their love for Canada's west coast this year.

Olivia Munn was in Delta, B.C. in August, with pint-sized actor Jacob Temblay as a tour guide.

And earlier the same month, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted to Instagram about his two-decade-long love affair with Vancouver.

Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds posted on social media in June, writing simply, "Good to be back," while U.S. talk show host Kelly Ripa revealed her love of B.C. twice over the summer after taking trips north of the border to visit her husband on the set of "Riverdale."

Neil Patrick Harris went as far as to ask for help to find a "sweet penthouse" in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood, and spoke highly of what he called a "fantastic city" in an interview with the New York Times published in January.

But not all celebrities were love-struck. During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa tried to bond with "Riverdale" star KJ Apa over her love of Vancouver.

Apa was less enthused, saying, "It can get kind of boring – the city is not the biggest in the world. Everything kind of shuts early as well."

But the actor who plays Archie Andrews reached common ground with the talk show host over one thing: "The food's really good," they agreed.