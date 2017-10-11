

CTV Vancouver





Stars from Dwayne Johnson to Neil Patrick Harris have been known to sing Vancouver's praises, but the city is getting decidedly mixed reviews from one of the stars of Riverdale.

KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the hit Netflix series, appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday morning to promote the show's upcoming second season. Asked about filming in No-Fun City, the 20-year-old actor sounded less than enthused.

"When you're there for a really long time, it can get kind of boring – the city is not the biggest in the world. Everything kind of shuts early as well," he said.

Apa, who reportedly crashed his car last month after a long day of filming, added the early bedtimes probably help him keep his nose to the grindstone.

Vancouver was brought up by co-host Kelly Ripa, another celebrity who has recently showered the city with over-the-top praise. Ripa visited B.C. twice this year to visit her husband Mark Consuelos, who also appears in Riverdale as Veronica Lodge's father, Hiram.

"It seems like a very great lifestyle there, I have to say, like the food is good," Ripa said.

"The food's really good," Apa offered.

The young star, who grew up in New Zealand, isn't the first actor not to fall in love with Vancouver during a TV shoot.

Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell made headlines in 2016 referring to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside as a "Gulag." He also complained about the city’s lack of sunshine, and said he was sick of being told to go on hikes or bike rides.

David Duchovny famously mocked the frequently wet weather in an interview with late night host Conan O'Brien back in 1997, while he was pushing to move The X-Files production down to Los Angeles.

"Vancouver is a very nice place if you like 400 inches of rainfall a day," he said.

Duchovny later said it was intended as a gentle ribbing, and that the real reason for moving the show was so he could be with his then-wife, actress Tea Leoni.