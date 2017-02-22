Actor Neil Patrick Harris is taking on a challenge many local residents can relate to: Trying to find a place to live in Vancouver.

In a message posted on Twitter Wednesday, the "How I Met Your Mother" star said he "may be heading back to Vancouver for a while."

He asked his 26.2 million followers: "Anyone have a sweet penthouse in Yaletown that they aren't using..?" suggesting they send their submissions to Digs4NPH@gmail.com.

In a true display of Canadian hospitality, some responded to his tweet offering up various other arrangements including an air mattress, a room in a Langley townhouse, a room with a view in Squamish and an RV missing its wheels and motor.

@ActuallyNPH I've got a solid air mattress and my 5 star personality ���� — Lucinda Sim (@lucindavsim) February 22, 2017

@ActuallyNPH No, but I do have an extra room in a sweet townhouse in Langley that you're more than welcome to! — denny timonen (@timonenD) February 22, 2017

@ActuallyNPH we have a sweet RV you can use. It's missing the wheels and motor but keeps most the water out...if it's not raining — stuckINtheheartland(@Heartlandstuck) February 22, 2017

Another wrote, "Apparently everyone has trouble finding rentals in Vancouver… even NPH."

A quick listings search for penthouses within a one-kilometre distance of Yaletown turned up a furnished two-bedroom, two-den condo on Howe Street for $7,500 per month, and another two-bedroom penthouse on Cambie Street for $6,450 a month.

If Harris was able to wait until December, another two-bedroom penthouse will be available on Howe for $3,950 a month, according to the listing.

Harris's return to B.C.'s largest city is likely for work. The first season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," a Netflix show based on a children's book series of the same name, was filmed in Vancouver over the spring and summer.

When not acting as the series' main villain Count Olaf, Harris was spotted across British Columbia, occasionally with his family in tow. He took in the Vancouver Pride Parade, hiked the Stawamus Chief and spent his 12th anniversary with husband David Burtka on the beach in Tofino.

Harris has publicly professed his love of B.C., and praised Vancouver as a "fantastic city" in an article published in the New York Times last month.

"Also, since the city is on the coast, there is great seafood, and I ate amazing sushi and oysters," he said in the article.

In the interview, he said he took advantage of how "health-conscious" and "family-friendly" Vancouver is. He said he'd biked through Stanley Park, and took his twins to the Vancouver Aquarium and the science centre.

He also took his family up the Grouse Mountain gondola, watched a lumberjack show and "took in the spectacular views."