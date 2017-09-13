An A-list actress is the latest in a line of celebrities who've given Vancouver their stamp of approval.

"Titanic" star Kate Winslet spoke about the city while walking a red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, while attending the premiere of her latest film.

"I love Vancouver. I was so happy to be there, and so sad to leave," she told reporters gathered outside the screening of "The Mountain Between Us." (See trailer below.)

Winslet said she had an "amazing time," praising Canadians for their warmth and sense of humour.

"And the nature… It's incredible, wild, wonderful nature. And we left thinking, 'Why are we honestly leaving?' I mean it is so amazing."

"The Mountain Between Us" was shot in various locations in the area, including the Vancouver International Airport, Abbotsford International Airport and the Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody. Filming also took the star to Invermere, B.C., a community near the Alberta border, and Panorama Mountain Village, also in the East Kootenay region.

The film is based on a novel of the same name by Charles Martin, and costars fellow Brit Idris Elba.

Winslet's and Elba's characters are stranded after a plane crash, "hurled into a punishing environment, and forced to depend on each other for survival," a description on the TIFF website reads.

The actress told red carpet reporters that she misses Vancouver, and hopes to find a way to live there at some point in her life.

"Really, truly, I pine for it. I pine for Honey's Doughnuts in Deep Cove," she said, referencing the go-to eatery for anyone visiting the area to complete the popular Quarry Rock hike.

"Pine for Honey's Doughnuts in Deep Cove," she repeated.

Winslet is the latest star to show her love for Vancouver, joining other Hollywood actors who've spoken previously about their time in Metro Vancouver.

Olivia Munn was in Delta, B.C. about three weeks ago, tubing with 10-year-old local actor Jacob Tremblay down the Fraser River.

Last month, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a video on Instagram showing his 93.5 million followers the view from his Vancouver hotel room.

The Rock was in town working on his upcoming action film "Skyscraper," but shared a brief history of a two-decade-long love affair with Vancouver.

Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds also posted on social media over the in June, writing simply, "Good to be back."

And U.S. talk show host Kelly Ripa revealed her love of the area twice over the summer after taking trips north of the border to visit her husband on the set of the second season of Netflix show "Riverdale."

Neil Patrick Harris went so far as to ask for help to find a place in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood while in town filming "A Series of Unfortunate Events." Harris professed his feelings in a New York Times article last month, calling Vancouver a "fantastic city" and praising the lifestyle, seafood and scenery.