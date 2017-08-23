A pint-sized Vancouver actor spent the weekend playing host and tour guide to Olivia Munn.

Ten-year-old Jacob Tremblay, known for his co-starring role in the Oscar-winning 2015 film "Room," spent Sunday tubing in Delta with the American actress.

The pair, who met on the set of the upcoming sci-fi horror flick "The Predator," went out for a ride on the Fraser River.

Tremblay posted a video of them on a tube, and a photo he captioned "#Sunday #Funday #Munnday."

Summer fun with @OliviaMunn �� A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Munn posted a photo of Tremblay's family, and another of the two "West Coast-stars." The pun on "co-stars" was Tremblay's creation, she confessed.

The photos aren't the first the pair has shared of each other.

Munn posted a picture of Tremblay holding an umbrella over her head in April, writing "Raining on the set of #ThePredator but Jacob Tremblay wouldn't let a drop land on me. Sweetest little gentleman I know."

Tremblay reposted the image, writing, "Only the best for the best!"

She posted another in June of the pair and co-star Robert Holbrook, holding up books the young actor had given them as wrap gifts.

Tremblay posted a photo with animated hearts around their hears on Valentine's Day, writing, "Meet my new #valentine. #Sorry #AaronRodgers!"

Meet my new #valentine �� @OliviaMunn! #Sorry #AaronRodgers! �� #ThePredator #HappyValentinesDay!!! A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

In addition to forming a fast friendship with Munn, Tremblay has posed with several other celebrities in the years after "Room."

He's posted photos with Wayne Gretzky, Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson and Shawn Mendes, among others.

@ShawnMendes just told me he was a big fan of me, but I am a bigger fan of him! #TwoCoolCanadians #MyFirstConcert �� #TwoHarryPotterNuts A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on Jul 27, 2016 at 7:31pm PDT

On a photo with Xavier Dolan, director of "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan," he wrote, "When your boss is too cool to just be your boss…he becomes your bro."

Tremblay also met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backstage at WE Day in July.

"The Predator" is directed by Shane Black, and is expected to hit theatres in August 2018. It's the fourth film in the "Predator" franchise that began with the 1987 movie of the same name, and takes place between "Predator 2" (1990) and "Predators" (2010).