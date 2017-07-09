

CTV Vancouver





British Columbians have been quick to offer their help after thousands of people were forced of their homes by wildfires raging across the province’s Interior.

Here’s a look at some of the ways people are helping.

The Canadian Red Cross launched a donation campaign to help those affected by the fire. Donations can be made directly to the organization’s website.

Evacuees are asked to register with the Red Cross online or by calling 1-800-863-6582 so that they can get assistance.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has partnered with the Red Cross to ensure evacuation centres have enough supplies. Officials are asking people to hold off on making donations directly to evacuation centres.

“We are asking all generous donations be held at this time by donors until we can provide further information on what items are required by evacuees and where donations can be dropped off,” the TNRD said in a statement on Saturday.

Many individuals have offered to house evacuees as well as their pets and livestock from farms in the region.

If you have large animals and or livestock in need of shelter, please contact the Kamloops EOC at 1-866-377-7188. #BCwildfire — Kamscan (@Kamscan) July 8, 2017

I have space for 2-3 tents in my backyard, pets welcome, bathroom access. #BCwildfires #Kamloops @tom_friedman DM, pls retweet — Cindy Ross Friedman (@C_Ross_Friedman) July 8, 2017

Devastated about #bcwildfire in the #Cariboo. DM me if u have animals u need housed during evacuation. Stay safe. <3 #100mile #williamslake — Laura Maguire (@LauraMDMaguire) July 8, 2017

Several Facebook groups have also popped up, offering everything from shelter, to information and photos of stray pets.

B.C.’s Emergency Livestock/Animal Evacuation Group, which ash more than 5,000 members, is helping co-ordinate efforts to foster animals displaced by the wildfires.

Companies across the province are also offering to help evacuees.

London Drugs said in a Tweet on Saturday that it is offering emergency pharmacy services and charging stations.

ICBC has also reached out, offering information and resources to those affected.

More than 200 wildfires are burning across B.C. Interior. A province-wide state of emergency is now in its third day.

Those who see a wildfire can report it by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555.

With files from The Canadian Press