VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man carrying handgun and nearly $30K in cash arrested in Victoria, police say

    Police shared these photos of the gun and the cash. (VicPD) Police shared these photos of the gun and the cash. (VicPD)
    Share

    Police in Victoria say they arrested a man they found in possession of a loaded handgun and more than $29,000 worth of cash earlier this week.

    The arrest occurred during "proactive patrols" in the 200 block of Gorge Road East shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

    Officers found the firearm in "a satchel the man was wearing," police said. The bag also contained more than $29,000 in Canadian currency and US$320.

    "Officers determined the accused was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions for drug trafficking, robbery, and other offences," the VicPD release reads.

    "He was held in custody to appear in court and is facing five firearms-related charges."

    Online court records indicate the accused is Stephen James Harley Leonard, who was born in 1987.

    He faces three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to an order, as well as one count each of careless use or storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm.

    Leonard's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Port Alberni. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump campaigns in Wisconsin just days ahead of debate with Harris

    With just days to go before his first — and likely only — debate against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump leaned into his familiar grievances about everything from his indictments to the border as he campaigned in one of the most deeply Republican swaths of battleground Wisconsin.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News