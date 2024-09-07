Fire destroys commercial greenhouse in Surrey

A large fire destroyed a greenhouse in Surrey early Saturday morning, causing "quite a spectacle," according to firefighters.

No one was injured in the blaze behind the Art Knapps garden centre on King George Boulevard at 44th Avenue, which broke out shortly before 1 a.m., according to Surrey Fire Service Asst. Chief Mike McNamara.

Video from the scene shows smoke and bright orange flames shooting into the sky above the greenhouse, which McNamara described as a roughly 10,000-square-foot, wire-framed structure wrapped in plastic.

Roughly two dozen firefighters responded to the scene and conducted a defensive attack, knocking down the flames and extinguishing the blaze in less than an hour, McNamara said.

He said crews conducted a "tender" response, shuttling in water on trucks because there was no fire hydrant close enough to the scene to support the response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews did not report seeing any suspicious activity during their response, McNamara said.