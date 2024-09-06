No more porta-potties at B.C. construction sites starting Oct. 1

What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.

Starting Oct. 1, construction sites with 25 workers or more will be required to have flushing toilets and hand-washing facilities, ending the reign of unsavory porta-potties.

“We all know how unpleasant port-a-potties can be, but this is actually a health-and-safety issue for construction workers,” said Labour Minister Harry Bains in a news release Thursday. “We have heard clearly from the building sector that it is an important issue for workers, and it contributes to the sector’s ability to attract and retain workers, including women.”

Premier David Eby first promised to address the washroom woes in the industry last October when speaking at the BC Building Trades Council, saying it was the union coalition’s advocacy that prompted the legislation.

According to Statistics Canada, more than 245,000 British Columbians work in the construction sector.

“I love my job, but one of the worst parts of going to work is facing the nasty conditions inside of construction-site port-a-potties,” said Tiffany Madden, a member of IBEW 213 and board member with Build TogetHER BC, in the release. “These new rules mean myself and my colleagues will be treated with the basic dignity of having flushing toilets with running water, something workers in most other industries take for granted.”

The province says the changes fall under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation and WorkSafeBC is responsible for ensuring construction companies comply, beginning with making them aware of the changes over the next few months.

The new rules require toilets that can be connected to a sewer system or holding tank and use a flow of clean water. Washrooms will also require hand-washing facilities with soap and water and must be clean, ventilated and private.

“WorkSafeBC’s guidelines will allow for flexibility if flush toilets are not practicable. However, the onus will be on the employer to provide a rationale and evidence for being unable to provide these facilities,” the province wrote.