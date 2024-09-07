1 dead, 1 airlifted after crash that closed Highway 1 in Langley

A tow truck driver is dead and another person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a major crash on Highway 1 in Langley Friday night.

Langley RCMP Sgt. Joe Leeson said the call came in around 9:40 p.m. for a crash involving a tow truck that was pulling another vehicle in the eastbound lanes near 264 Street.

The tow truck had collided with the trailer of a semi truck, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Leeson said, adding that a passenger in the tow truck was airlifted to hospital.

Highway 1 was closed eastbound for nearly 12 hours, but reopened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, according to DriveBC.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, Leeson said.