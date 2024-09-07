Major BC Ferries vessel will be out of service for 6 months

One of the vessels that services the busy Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be out of commission for about six months after its propeller fell off, according to BC Ferries.

The Queen of New Westminster was pulled from service Tuesday morning due to engine troubles, and during inspection divers discovered that its starboard propeller had “sheared off from its propulsion shaft.”

The detached propeller was recovered from the ocean floor Saturday morning, the company said, an effort that took two days after the 10,000-pound piece was found half-submerged in the seabed.

The Queen of New Westminster's propeller is recovered in this image handed out by BC Ferries Saturday. BC Ferries says its preliminary inspection indicates the fracture of the propeller shaft may be related to “structural fatigue.”

“The required repairs are anticipated to be significant and include work on both the port and starboard propeller systems before the vessel can be returned to service,” the operator wrote in a news release Saturday, adding that process is estimated to take approximately six months.

“This will involve the complete disassembly of both systems and the replacement of the tail shaft on at least the starboard side, which must be specially manufactured. The vessel’s annual refit will also be conducted during this time. Return to service timing will depend heavily on global parts availability and manufacturing timelines,” BC Ferries continued.

The Queen of New Westminster’s sailings have already been cancelled through Sept. 30, but the company says it’s still assessing the “full impact” on schedules. It says it’s considering adding extra sailings on the route using the Coastal Celebration and Costal Renaissance.

The 130-metre ferry is 60 years old, and BC Ferries president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez says the mechanical issues with the aging vessel highlight the need for a new boat to service major routes. He says he will be asking the ferry commissioner to approve building one.

“If we had a backup vessel available, this incident would have had minimal impact on service. It underscores the importance of our fleet renewal strategy to ensure we have the capacity and resilience to manage unexpected issues and vessel repairs,” he said in the release.

Other vessels undergoing routine refits in October and November include the Queen of Alberni, Queen of Coquitlam and Queen of Cowichan, all of which are nearly 50 years old.

Those ferries, along with the Queen of New Westminster, are set to retire in the coming years when new vessels arrive to replace them, according to BC Ferries.