Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon

Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.

Videos of the attack, including one apparently taken by the shooter, have been shared widely online showing at least 14 gunshots fired into the Victoria-area home of Indo-Canadian musician AP Dhillon.

AP Dhillon performs during the Juno Awards in Edmonton on March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Mounties were called to the home at 3346 Ravenwood Rd. in Colwood around 1:15 a.m. for reports of gunfire and two vehicles that had been set on fire.

Dhillon was unharmed in the attack, posting a message on social media later that day saying: "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything."

In a statement, the West Shore RCMP detachment said the home was evacuated by police while firefighters extinguished the fires in the driveway.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that this was a targeted event and there is no information to believe that the general public is at any further risk as a result," the police statement said. "The RCMP investigation is ongoing. There are no further details available."

The Times of India newspaper reported the Indian-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting, stating on social media the attack was in response to a music video Dhillon filmed with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with whom the group reportedly has a long-standing feud.

Bullet holes were visible in the walls and windows of the Colwood, B.C., home on Sept. 3, 2024. (CTV News)

Neighbours tell CTV News they called 911 when they awoke to the sound of gunshots and heard a vehicle speeding away from the scene. They said the pickup truck burning in the driveway of the home eventually rolled into the garage door, setting the garage on fire before the flames were extinguished.

Dhillon made history at the 2023 Juno Awards, becoming the first Punjabi musical act to be featured in the broadcast.

Local police are asking anyone with dash-camera video taken along Veteran’s Memorial Parkway between Sooke Road and Bear Mountain Parkway, from midnight to 1:30 a.m. Monday to contact investigators at 250- 474-2264.