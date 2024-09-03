VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon

    Bullet holes and the charred remains of two vehicles were apparent outside the Colwood, B.C., home on Sept. 3, 2024. (CTV News) Bullet holes and the charred remains of two vehicles were apparent outside the Colwood, B.C., home on Sept. 3, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.

    Videos of the attack, including one apparently taken by the shooter, have been shared widely online showing at least 14 gunshots fired into the Victoria-area home of Indo-Canadian musician AP Dhillon.

    AP Dhillon performs during the Juno Awards in Edmonton on March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

    Mounties were called to the home at 3346 Ravenwood Rd. in Colwood around 1:15 a.m. for reports of gunfire and two vehicles that had been set on fire.

    Dhillon was unharmed in the attack, posting a message on social media later that day saying: "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything."

    In a statement, the West Shore RCMP detachment said the home was evacuated by police while firefighters extinguished the fires in the driveway.

    "Preliminary investigation suggests that this was a targeted event and there is no information to believe that the general public is at any further risk as a result," the police statement said. "The RCMP investigation is ongoing. There are no further details available."

    The Times of India newspaper reported the Indian-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting, stating on social media the attack was in response to a music video Dhillon filmed with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with whom the group reportedly has a long-standing feud.

    Bullet holes were visible in the walls and windows of the Colwood, B.C., home on Sept. 3, 2024. (CTV News)

    Neighbours tell CTV News they called 911 when they awoke to the sound of gunshots and heard a vehicle speeding away from the scene. They said the pickup truck burning in the driveway of the home eventually rolled into the garage door, setting the garage on fire before the flames were extinguished.

    Dhillon made history at the 2023 Juno Awards, becoming the first Punjabi musical act to be featured in the broadcast.

    Local police are asking anyone with dash-camera video taken along Veteran’s Memorial Parkway between Sooke Road and Bear Mountain Parkway, from midnight to 1:30 a.m. Monday to contact investigators at 250- 474-2264.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News