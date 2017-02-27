

A tweet from The Trump Organization's official Twitter account is raising eyebrows in Vancouver.

On Monday, one day before the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel & Tower on West Georgia Street, the company sent a tweet claiming the $360-million project will be the "first property to open in the city" in over six years.

That led several social media users to respond with cries of "alternative facts" and "fake news."

If referring to residential towers, the claim is demonstrably false; dozens have opened up in recent years amid Vancouver's real estate boom.

The tweet would be accurate if it was only intended to refer to brand-new hotel towers, however. The last new hotels to open in the city were the Shangri-La Hotel in 2009 and the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in 2010.

The Rosewood Hotel Georgia reopened following extensive renovations in 2011. It changed ownership four years prior, when it was operating as the Crowne Plaza Hotel Georgia.

The public relations firm representing the Trump tower has not responded to a request for clarification.

Protest planned for grand opening

Two of Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are coming to town for the grand opening Tuesday, and protesters are planning to give the family a "hearty West Coast welcome."

Hundreds of Facebook users have indicated they'll be gathering outside the hotel for a protest starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the evening. Organizers promise there will be DJs and live music from local artists beginning at 3 p.m.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed it's expecting marches that will disrupt traffic on Georgia Street, and that drivers planning to take the route should allow themselves extra time to get around.

There will be a visible police presence at the hotel over the course of the day to keep the peace, Const. Jason Doucette said.

"Our priority is ensuring Vancouver is a safe place to live, work, and visit," Doucette told CTV News in an email.

The Trump-branded tower, owned by Holborn Developments, has already been a lightning rod for controversy in Vancouver, where even city officials have expressed displeasure at having the controversial U.S. president's name on the skyline.

It has also been the site of a number of protests, both before and after Trump's election victory.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Sarah MacDonald