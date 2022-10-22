Zac Brown Band says Vancouver show cancelled after crew members turned away at border

Vancouver -

The Zac Brown Band has issued an apology for cancelling its show in Vancouver, saying some crew members were turned away at the border.

The band posted a statement on Facebook hours before a Friday-night performance at Rogers Arena as part of its Out In the Middle Tour.

Brown says some crew members had charges from over a decade ago removed from their records and have entered Canada regularly over that time, including for two shows this year alone.

He says that each time, band members have been at the mercy of a single border agent deciding who can enter the country.

Brown says the band is a family that sticks together to support each and would never leave anyone behind.

Rogers Arena says on its website that concertgoers will be refunded for tickets that went on sale starting in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.