Pedestrian hospitalized following crash in Port Coquitlam

One person is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Port Coquitlam on Sunday.

Coquitlam RCMP responded to a crash at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Hasting Street at around 5 p.m., Nov. 17, said Mounties in a statement on Monday.

One person who was transported to hospital remains in a serious condition, it said.

According to police, the driver of the car remained at the scene to speak with police. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be involved in the incident.

“Police wish to thank the witnesses who remained on scene while our frontline officers arrived,” said the statement.

Anyone with further information, whether eyewitness accounts or dashcam video of the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-30538.