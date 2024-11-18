Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say

Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.

Counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent were approved this month against Juan Pablo Segovia-Sanhueza, 23, and Terry Rodney Jeffrey McDonald, 26, authorities announced Monday.

McDonald is also facing a charge of arson damaging property.

While announcing the charges, the RCMP also revealed for the first time that the 44-year-old victim, who was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood, was targeted in error.

“Investigators worked tirelessly and were able to determine that this shooting was that of a mistaken identity,” Surrey RCMP said in a news release. “The victim has since recovered from their gunshot injuries.”

Authorities have not provided any more information on the circumstances of the shooting, and said they will not be doing so while the case remains before the courts.

In the aftermath of the shooting, which happened in broad daylight near 188 Street and 64 Avenue on Dec. 17, 2022, a black Jeep SUV was seen with multiple bullet holes in its windshield.

Segovia-Sanhueza is from the Toronto area, while McDonald is from Surrey, the RCMP said. Both men remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.