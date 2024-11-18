B.C. teen volunteer creates 'games cart' to make hospital more fun

VICTORIA, B.C. -

Since she was a little girl, Chizara Frank-Imoh has wanted to be an engineer.

“I loved [playing with] building blocks, Lego pieces,” Chizara smiles. “Taking toys apart and putting them back together.”

But Chizara says building community is even better.

“I love making people feel at ease and valued,” the 16-year-old smiles.

So, when Chizara moved from Nigeria to Canada a few years ago, she decided to start doing that by volunteering at the hospital.

“Chizara is an excellent volunteer,” says Island Health youth leader Erin Henneberry. “She really bonds well with patients and her teammates.”

Not only does Chizara spread joy around the hospital, she comes up with solutions for challenges facing the patients.

When Chizara noticed that patients kept having to squint at her ID tag because the font was too small to read her name, she suggested making new tags with larger fonts and to have volunteers wear them near their waists, so they were closer to the faces of patients lying in a hospital bed.

It proved so successful, Erin says it was implemented with volunteers across the health authority.

“Also, Chizara was instrumental in launching our games cart,” Erin says.

When Chizara realized that she’d couldn’t fully connect with some patients, because of language barriers or mobility issues, she started filling a double-decker cart full of activities, to deliver fun to each patient’s room.

“They can play whatever games they choose,” Chizara says before showing the cart filled with board games and card games, along with pens and paper to make other games. “They could teach us games or we could teach them games.”

“It’s a really great way to connect people across generations, across cultures,” Erin smiles. “Games are something that we all share.”

Since she joined the hospital’s Step-Up Youth Program, Chizara has been promoted from team member to team leader, and is now mentoring and supporting 15 other volunteers

“It feels amazing that my initiatives have brought so much joy to people,” Chizara smiles.

While Chizara also volunteers at a second hospital, the regional art gallery, and the local association of Nigerians, the Grade 12 student is still focused on pursuing engineering after she graduates — with the goal of building a caring future for all of us.

“We need to be there for one another,” Chizara smiles. “It’s very good to have openness and kindness in the world.”