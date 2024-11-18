85-year-old woman robbed of engagement ring in Abbotsford parking lot: police

An 85-year-old woman's engagement ring was "forcibly ripped off her hand" in an Abbotsford parking lot Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police were called to the scene in the 32900 block of South Fraser Way for a report of a robbery at 1 p.m.

A social media post from the Abbotsford Police Department about the incident does not name the "business complex" where the alleged theft occurred, but the address corresponds to the Sevenoaks shopping centre.

A photo of a suspect and a vehicle were posted online by the police department in an appeal for witnesses and information. Anyone who can potentially assist the investigation is urged to call 604-859-5225 and quote file number 24-48356.