B.C. RCMP detachment refutes social media claims of human trafficking, kidnapping

Mounties in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region say there is "no credible evidence" to support claims circulating on social media that a human trafficking ring is operating in Squamish or that there have been kidnappings in the community.

In a media release Monday, the detachment addressed multiple allegations posted to social media and provided information about its investigation into the alarming posts.

"These kinds of posts can quickly escalate tensions, misinform the public, and put innocent people at risk. If you’re concerned about a person’s actions or suspect criminal activity, the best course of action is to report it directly to the police," a Squamish RCMP spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Authorities say they have found no evidence of kidnappings or attempted kidnappings and no evidence of a gang-related human trafficking ring, adding that no reports from victims of these crimes have been received.

Posts police describe as "targeting" a particular person and their vehicle have also been looked into, as have claims that an ace of spades decal on a car is linked to gangs or criminal activity.

"Social media can be a powerful communication tool, but it also has the potential to spread misinformation that can lead to unnecessary fear within the community,” the statement from the RCMP continues.

Anyone with additional information or questions can call the detachment at 604-892-6100.

Monday's statement follows one issued last week, seemingly in response to the same social media posts, in which the detachment warned against vigilantism and said there was no threat to public safety.