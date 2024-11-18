Man killed in group fight outside Surrey business

VANCOUVER
    A man has died after being attacked during a large-scale fight in Surrey.

    Just before 10 p.m. Nov. 17, police were called to a business address near 102 Avenue and City Parkway following a report of a physical altercation between two large groups of men, Surrey RCMP said in a release on Monday.

    Officers arrived to find the men had already fled the scene, police said.

    Shortly after, Mounties received another call of an injured man located close by, near 67b Avenue and 146 Street.

    Despite life-saving efforts by the BC Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service, the “man succumbed to his injuries,” the release said.

    Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant video, to contact the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-4448.

    Homicide investigators will be working alongside the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit to investigate the death, police said.

