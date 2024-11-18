Here's a look at B.C. Premier David Eby's new cabinet

B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.

The cabinet will stay the same size, with 27 ministers, and is made up of a mix of familiar faces and newcomers.

“At a time when there is a lot of worry and uncertainty about the future, British Columbians have asked us to work together and get things done that make a real difference in their daily lives," Eby said in a statement.

"The new cabinet's top priorities will be bringing down costs for families, strengthening health care, making communities safer and growing the economy so everyone feels the benefits."

On the health-care front, Adrian Dix – who served as health minister since 2017 and has had to answer for emergency room closures, staffing shortages and other issues plaguing the system – has been replaced by Josie Osborne. Dix will retain a position in cabinet as minister of energy and climate solutions.

Ravi Kahlon will keep his position as housing minister, where he has been responsible for announcing and implementing a series of sweeping reforms under Eby in an attempt to increase affordability. He will also serve as minister of municipal affairs.

Mike Farnworth is out as minister of public safety and solicitor general, moved to the position of transportation and transit minister and house leader. Farnworth will be replaced with Gary Begg, who served with the RCMP for decades before being elected as an MLA in 2017. Begg was trailing after the polls closed on election day but squeaked out a come-from-behind victory when mail-in and absentee ballots were counted. He won his Surrey-Guildford riding by 22 votes after a judicial recount, cementing the slimmest of possible majorities for the B.C. NDP.

Terry Yung, a first-time MLA and retired Vancouver police officer will take up the mantle of the minister of state for community safety and integrated services.

Niki Sharma retains her position as attorney general, and replaces Farnworth as deputy premier.

Jennifer Whiteside, who was appointed the minister of mental health and addictions when Eby took over as premier in 2022, will now be the minister of labour.

No one will replace her as mental health and addictions minister. The ministry was created in 2017 by Eby's predecessor John Horgan and was responsible for leading the province's response to a toxic drug crisis that has killed thousands of British Columbians.

The NDP did name first-time MLA Amna Shah as parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions.

Bowinn Ma, who led the province through its worst wildfire season as well as the response to catastrophic flooding in 2021, will no longer be the minister for emergency management and climate readiness. She will take over as minister of infrastructure – which is now a stand-alone ministry, separate from transportation.

Replacing Ma is Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston, who was first elected in 2020 and will be sitting at the cabinet table for the first time.

Brittny Anderson – MLA for Kootenay central and one of three ministers who represents a riding outside of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island – will assume the newly created position of minister of state for local governments and rural communities

"The new provincial cabinet reflects the diversity and strengths of British Columbia. There will be more women than men in cabinet. Key portfolios are also filled by people with relevant professional and community experience, which will bring a real-world perspective to tackling today's big challenges," Eby said in his statement.

The full list of cabinet members follows.