Youth arrested in string of indecent acts near Metro Vancouver school

Mounties have arrested a suspect after a string of indecent acts were reported in recent weeks near a middle school in Coquitlam, B.C.

The local RCMP detachment says the youth suspect was identified and arrested on June 15, approximately three weeks after the first incident at Maillard Middle School was reported.

Investigators say the troubling incidents occurred between May 27 and June 4, when a male was witnessed committing lewd acts near the Rochester Avenue school.

"These incidents occurred during school hours, however the suspect did not approach any persons," the Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement announcing the arrest Tuesday.

In an earlier appeal for information about the incidents, police said the suspect was repeatedly seen on and around Maillard Middle School property between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.

The suspect has been released from police custody on the condition that he avoid any location where people under the age of 18 could be, including schools, daycares, playgrounds and recreation centres.

The suspect cannot be identified publicly, in accordance with the federal Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"We would like to thank the public from their assistance in these investigations," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the statement. "Coquitlam RCMP worked diligently together to identify, locate and arrest the individual responsible to ensure the ongoing safety of the community."

Police are still investigating the matter and ask anyone information related to the investigation to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.