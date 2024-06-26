Inmate serving 11 years for assault, sex offences dies in B.C. prison

An inmate who was two years into an 11-year, six-month sentence has died at a prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

The deceased cannot be named due to a court-ordered publication ban, said the Correctional Service of Canada in a news release Tuesday.

According to the CSC, the inmate had been incarcerated since May 10, 2022, for "sexually related offences and assault with a weapon."

The publication ban was imposed to protect the identities of the inmate's victims, the CSC said.

The service said the inmate died on Monday at Mission Institution, a prison with both medium- and minimum-security facilities. It did not specify the cause or circumstances surrounding the death, nor did it say the inmate's security designation.

"The inmate’s next of kin have been notified," the CSC release reads.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified."