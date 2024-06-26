Man charged in Sicamous, B.C., senior's murder

One week after a 66-year-old woman was killed in B.C.'s Shuswap region, a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities said the victim – identified as Jo Ann Jackson – was found unresponsive in the driveway of a mobile home in Sicamous in the early morning hours of June 19.

She died at the scene, despite the efforts of first responders.

The RCMP said officers arrested a suspect in the area, but he was initially released from custody, prompting a notice to the public.

On Monday, the RCMP confirmed one count of second-degree murder has been approved against 37-year-old Scott Keith McDonald.

In a news release, the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit noted that McDonald was under a "police-issued undertaking for manslaughter with several preventative conditions" when he was released from custody last week, including an order that he not visit the mobile home park.

McDonald is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in B.C. Supreme Court, authorities said.

His next scheduled court appearance is in Salmon Arm provincial court on July 2.