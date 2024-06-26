Video of suspect in synagogue arson released by Vancouver police

Vancouver police have released video of a suspect they believe set fire to the entrance of a synagogue last month.

In an update on the investigation Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said it's asking anyone who recognizes the individual to call police. The fire was set at the Schara Tzedeck Synagogue on Oak Street on May 30 at about 10 p.m.

"Our major crime section immediately launched an investigation, and we have continued to collect and analyze evidence with hopes of identifying the person who committed this crime," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement. "Today, we are releasing security video of the suspect, and we're asking anyone who can help us identify him to come forward."

That security video shows the suspect approaching the synagogue, and walking up its front steps. The suspect appears to be carrying a bottle. At some point, flames are seen near the building and the individual is seen quickly walking away from the scene.

The suspect was wearing a white baseball cap, a grey jacket, black shorts and surgical face mask in the surveillance video.

Police said they're also hoping to speak to the driver of a beige or silver minivan that was spotted in the area that night.

At the time, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver called the incident a "deliberate act of hate" that was intended to "intimidate" the Jewish community.

"We refuse to be intimidated or to hide. Our community is resilient, and we are proud to be an important part of the multicultural fabric of our city, our province and our country," the federation said in a statement.

In a statement on social media last month, Premier David Eby called the incident a "disgusting act of antisemitism," adding it's "reprehensible and has absolutely no place in B.C."

"We stand with the Jewish community in B.C. and unequivocally condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred," Eby's statement said, adding he was relieved to hear nobody was hurt.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the incident a "disgusting act of antisemitism" on social media.

"We cannot let this hate or these acts of violence stand," he wrote. "This is not the Canada we want to be."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.

Charred front doors at the Schara Tzedeck synagogue in Vancouver are seen on May 31, 2024. (Jim Fong/CTV News)