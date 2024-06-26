VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Catholic Church and B.C. First Nation unveil covenant on residential schools

    A rock with the message "Every Child Matters" painted on it sits at a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A rock with the message "Every Child Matters" painted on it sits at a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    The leader of Vancouver's Roman Catholic archdiocese says the church was wrong to administer residential schools in British Columbia, and he hopes a newly released covenant with a First Nation can act as a road map for redress.

    Archbishop J. Michael Miller and Tkemlups te Secwepemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir have told an online news conference the covenant signed earlier this year contains commitments from the Catholic Church, including full transparency of records to identify children missing from residential schools.

    Miller says the church will also provide "technical and scientific expertise" to address questions about ground-penetrating radar surveys for potential unmarked graves at sites around the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

    The covenant between the archdiocese, the Tkemlups te Secwepemc and the Diocese of Kamloops was signed in March, about three years after the First Nation said about 200 possible unmarked burial sites had been found around the former school.

    Indigenous communities across Canada have since conducted searches at other residential school sites and made similar discoveries.

    Miller says he hopes the covenant in B.C. will lead to "similar journeys" in other First Nation and Christian communities in Canada, calling the "sacred" agreement "an instrument of further dialogue and accountability."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News