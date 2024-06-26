School bus crash investigation could take 'months,' B.C. Mounties say

Mounties say it could take months for investigators to determine what caused a school bus crash that sent more than a dozen people to hospital last Friday.

Investigators gave an update Wednesday, days after a school bus transporting children from 100 Mile and Horse Lake elementary schools was involved in a collision on Highway 97 and went down a 50-foot embankment. The students were returning from a field trip to Gavin Lake when the bus crashed, according to the local superintendent.

Eleven ambulances and seven helicopters were dispatched to the scene shortly after the bus crash, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services. At least 14 people were taken to hospital, and police did not have an update on their condition Wednesday.

Not long after the crash, a pedestrian on the highway was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle. Police said the victim of that collision was a 67-year-old man from the Cariboo region.

"B.C. Highway Patrol would like to send their condolences to the family and friends of the pedestrian who lost his life on June 21 and would like to extend thanks to (those who) stopped to render assistance to the pedestrian and those on board the school bus," Sgt. Jason Nash said in a news release. "We appreciate your patience as we search for answers and ask for continued compassion for the drivers, passengers, and witnesses who were affected by this tragic incident."

Mounties said arrangements will be made to return personal items from the bus to their owners in the coming weeks.

As they continue their investigation, police are asking anyone who was on Highway 97 between 150 Mile House and Butler Road, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on the day of the crash to check their dash-cam video or surveillance video for the school bus. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-395-2456.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday