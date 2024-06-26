'Deeply unserious': Councillor criticizes Vancouver mayor's conversion of boardroom into gym
A Vancouver city councillor is calling out Mayor Ken Sim for apparently limiting access to a city hall boardroom and turning it into a makeshift gym.
Coun. Pete Fry posted to social media Tuesday, claiming a boardroom was "inexplicably expropriated for 'regular operations' by mayor office in January."
Fry included a screenshot of an email he said council received that month, which noted changes in meeting room usage.
"We have been advised by the mayor's office that they will be utilizing the ceremonial boardroom and the Grouse Room for regular operations of the mayor and his office team," the email said.
In his post, Fry claimed a door to one of the meeting rooms was left unlocked last week.
"It's now a gym?" his post said.
The post included a photo of the room, showing what looked like a Peloton bike and other gym apparatus.
"The deeply unserious and absolute absurdity of a civic asset being repurposed as Ken's mojo dojo casa house belies a very real problem (with) process, transparency and good governance that we continue to get stonewalled on," Fry wrote in a subsequent post.
Health 'crucial': Sim
In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, Sim acknowledged the space was being used for a gym and confirmed he'd purchased the equipment himself. Sim explained he'd moved back into the official mayor's office earlier this year, which he said is next to the boardroom now being used as a gym.
"The official mayor’s office shares a door with what was once a boardroom. Given the sensitive and confidential nature of the discussions that take place here, maintaining confidentiality is paramount," Sim's statement said. "To ensure privacy and efficiency, we relocated the boardroom to a larger, more central location for councillors. This new space not only offers better privacy for the mayor's office but also fosters a more conducive environment for meaningful discussions."
Sim said the room was turned into a gym space at that point, adding "health and well-being are crucial."
"This setup allows me to stay focused and energized amidst a demanding schedule," he said.
Fry told CTV News Vancouver Wednesday that he assumed the meeting space was being used to facilitate an increased number of staff.
"Finding out we were expropriated really for the only purpose of the mayor's personal gym and personal use altogether was disappointing," Fry said. "I won't lie, I was quite frustrated, because many of us have been forced to do more meetings off site as a result."
Fry said he doesn't begrudge the mayor using a gym, but said the use of this space "doesn't really seem appropriate."
"It's not for public use. It's not for other city staff. I don't have access to that door anymore. It's all under lock," he said. "Hey, physical fitness is a great thing. I could probably use some time in the gym myself, but the reality is this is taxpayer space. This is city business space. It's not personal-use space and that's my issue."
Budget reallocation approved
Sim has faced criticism about his spending in recent weeks, after the mayor asked for more funding for his office.
The mayor's 2024 budget is $1.47 million, one of the highest budgets compared to his predecessors. Earlier this month, his office asked council to divert $80,000 initially approved for the city clerk's office. According to a report from Paul Mochrie, city manager, the funds are for a new administrative role for the mayor who will help with scheduling and other related functions.
When asked earlier this month about the budget reallocation request, Sim said in a statement to CTV News that "council has hit the ground running with a clear mandate, including improving public safety, getting more housing built, clearing permit and project approval backlogs, and addressing crumbling infrastructure."
"To meet these challenges and get our city back on track, we've restructured how things are done in the mayor’s office, which has played an integral part in supporting our efforts on council," the statement said.
Sim's budget allocation request was approved on Tuesday with a 7-3 vote. Fry, Coun. Christine Boyle and Coun. Adriane Carr all voted against the motion.
With files from CTV New Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
DEVELOPING A coup attempt is feared in Bolivia as troops pour into the streets
Bolivian President Luis Arce warned Wednesday that an 'irregular' deployment of troops was taking place in the capital, raising concerns that a potential coup was underway. Presidential Minister Maria Nela Prada called it an 'attempted coup d'etat.'
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
Lawyers looking for thousands of families owed money by Veterans Affairs
The suit was launched after the Office of the Veterans Ombud found the government had been improperly calculating the disability benefits and pensions of its clients starting in 2003.
WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Canada's youngest athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics could be a 14-year-old skateboarder
Fay De Fazio Ebert, only 14 years old, was one of four athletes named to Canada's Olympic skateboarding group, as Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed their choices on Wednesday.
Are car dealership employees linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. coroner says 11 people died of heat injuries in 2023, urges residents to prepare
Eleven people died from suspected heat-related injuries in British Columbia last year, according to the latest data from the provincial coroners service, which is urging residents to prepare for more unusually high temperatures this summer.
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
-
Critically endangered Vancouver Island marmots released into the wild
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Edmonton
-
Oilers stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs: coach
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers says some of the team's top stars were playing through major injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
-
Draisaitl: Oilers future will take a 'bit of time'
Leon Draisaitl tried to keep his answers to a minimum when asked about his future with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary indoor water-use reductions could ease after July 1 if restoration process goes smoothly
Water services in Calgary could be fully restored by July 1, with some water-use reductions easing shortly after if everything goes according to the city's plan.
-
Charges laid in violent Calgary kidnapping that saw victim restrained, assaulted
Calgary police have laid charges in a horrific and violent kidnapping last month.
-
WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs take down Gulls at Seaman Stadium, defeating Sylvan Lake 10-4
The Dawgs returned to Seaman Stadium Tuesday and kept their latest hot streak alive, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-4.
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial to see more video of accused talking with police
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., is expected to hear more from one of the accused in a video statement he gave to police.
-
Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
Winnipeg
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman is officially a millionaire after winning a Western Max lottery prize.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP investigate 'suspicious' death in Canora
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a “suspicious” death after a man died from his injuries in Canora, Sask.
-
Walk of Fame inductee Tatiana Maslany celebrated in 'Hometown Stars' event
Award winning actor Tatiana Maslany unveiled her "Hometown Star" in an event in Regina on Wednesday, courtesy of Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Sask. premier's approval rating similar to last quarter: Angus Reid poll
Despite some recent controversies, Premier Scott Moe’s approval rating remains similar to the last quarter, according to a new Angus Reid poll.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail
A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
-
'Scenic route' into Sask. national park closed due to road damage
Drivers looking to take the “scenic route” into the Prince Albert National Park will need to take a detour for now.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
-
'Disturbing incident': Toronto police identify suspect who allegedly concealed dead body in Riverside apartment
Toronto police say a convicted sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant befriended a 'vulnerable individual' and concealed their dead body in a Riverside apartment last month.
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Montreal
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
After teen's death on e-scooter, Montreal councillor reiterates street should be safer
Montreal's Bordeaux-Cartierville city councillor Effie Giannou is calling once again for Lachapelle Street to be made safer after a 14 year-old boy riding an electric scooter was fatally hit by a car on Monday evening.
-
Montreal peregrine falcon chicks take first flights into a world full of danger
This week, three falcon chicks named Hugo, Polo and Estebane started to spread their wings around the nest site on the 23rd floor of the Universite de Montreal tower, with hundreds of online viewers watching their every move.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Train Yards placed in receivership over owner's unpaid $39 million loan
One of Ottawa's largest shopping centres has been placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice appointed Grant Thornton Limited as receiver and manager of the assets of Ottawa Train Yards on Industrial Avenue.
-
Man facing charges for allegedly threatening Ottawa Coun. Plante, police say
An Ottawa man is facing charges of uttering threats and harassment after allegedly making threats towards Ottawa-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante.
-
Man injured in afternoon Rideau Street assault
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was injured following an assault at the intersection of Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
New $1 coin honouring author of Anne of Green Gables entering circulation
The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed a new $1 coin honouring one of Atlantic Canada’s most prolific authors on what would be her 150th birthday.
London
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
-
LHSC projects significant deficit this fiscal year
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said they are facing “significant budget pressures” in a statement released on Wednesday. With a deficit of $78.1 million last fiscal year, this year’s projections are estimated to run up to $150 million.
-
Rare weather event brings high winds, toppling trees and hydro wires
Cleanup is underway around the city after a storm blew through the region on Tuesday afternoon. The areas in London hit hardest were north east London and Old North.
Kitchener
-
Violent incidents on the rise in Waterloo Region public schools
ETFO is sounding the alarm over an increase in violent incidents at public elementary schools in Waterloo Region.
-
Milton man charged with groping teen girl
Halton police believe there may be more victims of a Milton man, who’s already accused of groping a 15-year-old.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
Northern Ontario
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
N.L.
-
Federal government ends cod moratorium in Newfoundland after more than 30 years
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed its small communities more than 30 years ago.
-
Wildfire in Labrador jumps Churchill River, hydro generating station evacuated
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.