Child drowns after tube flips over in lake near Cranbrook, B.C.

An 11-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in southeastern B.C. last weekend, according to authorities.

Kimberley RCMP were called to Wasa Lake on Sunday for reports of a possible drowning.

"Three children had been on an inflated tube that had flipped over due to high winds and rough waters and one of the children, an 11-year-old boy, did not make it to shore," a news release from the detachment says.

Mounties, along with a Good Samaritan, searched the lake by boat and found the boy underwater. An officer jumped into the lake and brought the boy aboard the boat, administering CPR until an air ambulance arrived to transport the child to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"I would like to thank the public for their assistance and recognize the heroic efforts of my officers, other first responders and the public at this tragic event," Sgt. Steven Woodcox with the Kimberly RCMP said, adding that the family is being supported by victim services.