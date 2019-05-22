

CTV News Vancouver





Homeowners gathered outside of Vancouver-Point Grey MLA David Eby's office on Tuesday evening to protest NDP policies and taxes.

Many blame the government's efforts of putting downward pressure on the housing market for causing the value of their homes to plunge.

"There's divisiveness here: it is assets versus no assets. Well, excuse me, we worked -- we did. We saved," said protestor Tom Michaildies.

The protest was staged by a group called "STEPUP Now," which commissioned a new analysis that found Metro Vancouver properties have lost nearly $90 billion over the past year.

Read more: Metro Vancouver properties lost $90B in value, analysis claims

The data was compiled by Paul Sullivan, a senior partner at Burgess, Cawley, Sullivan and Associates Ltd., who specializes in commercial real estate and property tax appraisal.

Vancouver's losses, according to the data, equates to losses of $43.68 billion with a home losing $153,873 in value.

West Vancouver and Vancouver saw the biggest dips of market value at 14.68 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

"I think this is now the beginning of something that's very scary, a government that's not really looking out for me at all and a lot of British Columbians," said protestor Garth Edgar.

Protestor Michaildies directed a simple message towards Eby.

"You do not represent me. You represent anybody that doesn't own anything," he said.

Biology student Evan MacKay, 20, said he feels the province is looking out for him with its policies.

"I think overall, it is going to help people," he said. "I want to own a house here one day, so it would be nice to actually be able to."

The rally was organized to coincide with Eby's open house. His staff said he was not available for an interview and he did not offer a statement about the protest.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure