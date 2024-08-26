You can watch Tofino the otter pup on a live webcam

Anyone curious about the recently rescued sea otter pup named Tofino’s progress can now check in with her via live webcam.

“Our sea otter pup live stream is live now — you can watch Tofino all day long as she settles into her new habitat!” the Vancouver Aquarium wrote on social media last week.

Roughly three-and-a-half month-old Tofino was found abandoned near her namesake town in June. After she and another pup named Luna spent some time at the Marine Mammal Rescue Society, the pair were brought to the Vancouver Aquarium last week.

Luna is currently receiving round-the-clock care, but Tofino is viewable for visitors—in person and online—in a special nursery tank.

The aquarium also has a webcam pointed at its adult sea otter tank, which Tofino will eventually move in to when she’s stronger.