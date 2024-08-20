Vancouver Aquarium welcomes 'otterly adorable' pups following rescues

Two rescued otter pups have arrived at their new forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium.

The young female otters – named Tofino and Luna – were both found abandoned by their mothers earlier this summer, approximately one month apart.

After spending some time in the care of the Marine Mammal Rescue Society, the "otterly adorable" pups were delivered to the aquarium this week, the facility announced in a news release.

Three-month-old Tofino will be viewable by visitors in a special nursery, while Luna currently remains under round-the-clock care.

"Animal health and wellbeing is our top priority, so she will need to reach certain health and behaviour milestones before she can join Tofino," the aquarium said.

Luna was in critical condition when she was discovered on July 13 on Vargas Island, off the west coast of Vancouver Island, with her umbilical cord still attached. There was no sign of her mother.

The other otter was located on June 17 under similar circumstances, near her namesake city of Tofino.

Officials said neither of the pups can be released into the wild, a decision ultimately up to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The aquarium noted that under normal circumstances, otter pups are totally dependent on their mothers for their feeding and grooming needs during their early development – while Tofino and Luna received that care from people.

"Seal pups that are good candidates for release receive minimal human contact so that they do not become dependent on people, but sea otter pups need a lot more direct care to survive," the aquarium said.

Tofino and Luna will not interact with other otters at the facility until they reach certain training milestones, and are strong enough to swim well, the aquarium said.