Work by artists with disabilities showcased at annual Vancouver exhibition

The 20th annual Inclusion Art Show is being held in Yaletown Wednesday to showcase artists who have a variety of diverse abilities.

Dana Faris, a photographer, is one of the hundreds of artists showcasing her work.

She says photography is a creative outlet that helps her express herself.

"Somebody will look at a bus, right? And think, ‘It's just a regular bus, or a wire or trolley’. I'm like, ‘Tt's beautiful, just a beauty,’" she says.

“Something about it, you know, you look at it from a different perspective.”

Her photographs were displayed on the walls inside the Roundhouse Community centre during Wednesday’s event.

The annual show typically sees $20,000 worth of artwork sold.

"We know that artists with disabilities are able to produce really engaging, thought-provoking work, that’s also beautiful” said Monique Nelson, the director of community engagement for PosAbilities.

“We welcome people to come meet them and lift them up into a space where they can be seen by a greater number of members of our community."

It is the largest art show in B.C. for artists with disabilities, featuring media including jewellery, sculptures and paintings.

“Some have visible disabilities, some have invisible disabilities, some have mental health challenges they’re working through and as you speak to the artists, you’ll hear how important art is to them.,” Nelson said.