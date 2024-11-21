VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Richmond RCMP ask for help identifying suspect 2 months after assault

    Police released this photo of the suspect in a news release issued two months after the assault took place. (Richmond RCMP) Police released this photo of the suspect in a news release issued two months after the assault took place. (Richmond RCMP)
    Mounties in Richmond are asking the public for help identifying an assault suspect, two months after the assault took place.

    Richmond RCMP shared a photo of the suspect in a news release Wednesday, saying he allegedly entered a business in the 6300 block of No. 3 Road shortly after 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 20.

    On that date, police were called to the business by an employee, who reported that an unknown man had assaulted and injured a co-worker "by striking him in the face multiple times."

    Police described the suspect as a "Hispanic or Filipino male" with a heavy build, "short, slicked-back, black hair" and a short black moustache and beard.

    He stands 5'5" and was wearing a white T-shirt with a small Adidas logo, light blue jeans, a black-and-red backpack, a long, silver cross necklace and white Adidas sneakers, police said.

    Mounties said their investigation is "active and ongoing," and they asked anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information related to the investigation to call them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-29993.

    Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

