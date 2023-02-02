Wind warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast and southern Gulf Islands

Vancouver Park Board warned people to avoid the walking paths between Jericho and Spanish Banks on Jan. 13 as strong winds and high tides impacted the area. (Vancouver Park Board/Twitter) Vancouver Park Board warned people to avoid the walking paths between Jericho and Spanish Banks on Jan. 13 as strong winds and high tides impacted the area. (Vancouver Park Board/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener