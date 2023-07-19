Who will police Surrey? B.C. government to reveal choice between RCMP or municipal force
The years-long tug of war over who will police the City of Surrey is expected to come to an end Wednesday.
Solicitor General Mike Farnworth will announce at noon whether the community will be reverting back to the RCMP or continuing its transition to the Surrey Police Service.
CTV News Vancouver will be streaming the announcement live beginning at 12 p.m.
Many taxpayers are hoping this will actually be the final decision, after years of uncertainty and political ping pong.
Supporting both police forces is costing the city $8 million a month.
Critics blame the province for not stepping in sooner.
“When you look at the wasted taxpayer dollars, because of the childish behavior coming from the politicians on this, it’s completely dissatisfying. And it holds this whole issue in disdain from my position on what is going on,” said Kash Heed, a former solicitor general and current Richmond city councillor.
The delayed decision has also taken a toll on public confidence in both policing and local government.
“We've had more than 50,000 people move to Surrey, and we haven't been keeping up with the infrastructure and all the services that the residents of Surrey deserve to get. We've been singularly focused on this police translation. We've got to get beyond it,” said Surrey Coun. Linda Annis.
Annis is not confident about the financials that have been provided about the policing transition to this point. She’s calling for an independent auditor to be brought in as soon as possible to ensure taxpayers are getting unbiased answers.
In April, the province recommended that Surrey continue its transition to a municipal force.
Mayor Brenda Locke and her majority on council refused, tasking city staff with finding ways to fulfill a number of binding conditions set out by Farnworth to keep the Mounties.
In the weeks that followed, both the mayor and public safety minister accused each other of not being transparent.
Locke even accused Farnworth of bullying and misogyny.
“Police agencies, whether they are municipal or RCMP, are professional organizations. I know that the men and women, whether municipal and or in the RCMP, will continue to do an incredible job,” said Farnworth on Monday.
A previous independent analysis found the plan to staff more than 700 officers with the SPS would cost Surrey upwards of $30 million more a year than the RCMP.
However, disbanding the SPS would cost the city $72 million in severance pay.
The province has expressed concerns over public safety and the high number of job vacancies within the RCMP.
In the spring, it offered $150 million to support Surrey’s the transition to the municipal force.
“I'm happy to report that re-staffing the Surrey RCMP to full strength is exceeding expectations and ahead of schedule,” said Locke in a video posted to her Twitter account Tuesday.
The SPS has a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, though the RCMP has yet to confirm if it will do the same.
Former mayor Doug McCallum — who championed the municipal force — will also be speaking, along with his Safe Surrey Coalition councillors who currently sit on council — Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra.
Locke’s office has previously said she won't be speaking until after the decision is made.
