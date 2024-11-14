Cowichan neighborhood seeking help to get cat out of tree
An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.
“He’s got to be cold and hungry up there, so I really want to get him down safely,” says neighbour Heather Malone.
The cat is stuck in a Douglas fir in the backyard of a home on Shore Pine Close.
“It was up there through the storm we had the other night,” says another neighbour Tina Wood. “(I) thought it would come down, but it didn’t.”
The community has made several attempts to coax the cat down, offering it food and bringing in a tree service company on Wednesday to climb the tree. In response to that effort, the cat climbed higher and higher, making continued rescue attempts unsafe.
“The cat went pretty much to the top,” adds Malone.
To make matters worse, a bucket truck can’t be used because of the tree's location.
The owner of the cat is also a mystery. No one in the area has come forward to claim it.
Wood, who’s a member of the Foster Kritters Feral Cat Rescue Society, has theory about why that is.
“I believe I've seen this cat on the trails and think this cat is an unfixed tom,” she says.
The hope is that this stubborn feline gets hungry enough and comes down on its own.
Until then, anyone who has ideas on how to get the cat down is welcome to contact Malone by email at heathermalone76@gmail.com.
Cowichan neighborhood seeking help to get cat out of tree
