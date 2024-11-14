VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Cowichan neighborhood seeking help to get cat out of tree

    An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down. (CTV News) An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down. (CTV News)
    Share

    An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.

    “He’s got to be cold and hungry up there, so I really want to get him down safely,” says neighbour Heather Malone.

    The cat is stuck in a Douglas fir in the backyard of a home on Shore Pine Close.

    “It was up there through the storm we had the other night,” says another neighbour Tina Wood. “(I) thought it would come down, but it didn’t.”

    The community has made several attempts to coax the cat down, offering it food and bringing in a tree service company on Wednesday to climb the tree. In response to that effort, the cat climbed higher and higher, making continued rescue attempts unsafe.

    “The cat went pretty much to the top,” adds Malone.

    To make matters worse, a bucket truck can’t be used because of the tree's location.

    The owner of the cat is also a mystery. No one in the area has come forward to claim it.

    Wood, who’s a member of the Foster Kritters Feral Cat Rescue Society, has theory about why that is.

    “I believe I've seen this cat on the trails and think this cat is an unfixed tom,” she says.

    The hope is that this stubborn feline gets hungry enough and comes down on its own.

    Until then, anyone who has ideas on how to get the cat down is welcome to contact Malone by email at heathermalone76@gmail.com. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Postal workers begin nationwide strike: union

    Thousands of postal workers have begun a nationwide strike, the union representing them says, after negotiations with Canada Post failed to produce an agreement.

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research, Medicare and Medicaid.

    Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'

    The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News