The Grey Cup and other things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Whether you're here for the football, the party or something else entirely, there's lots to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend. Here are some options.

Eastside Culture Crawl

Hundreds of artists will be opening their studios to the public this weekend for the annual Eastside Culture Crawl.

The event began Thursday, with open studios running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those hours will be repeated Friday, and studios will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The crawl also features workshops, artist talks, exhibits and installations. Full details can be found on the Eastside Culture Crawl website.

111th Grey Cup Festival

Vancouver is hosting the Grey Cup for the first time in a decade, and the festivities are already underway with a street festival taking over Canada Place Way this week.

Two ziplines have been set up outside the Vancouver Convention Centre, along with "immersive football experiences," live performances, cultural displays, "legendary parties" and more.

Organizers expect to welcome more than 500,000 fans from across the country before the championship game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts kicks off at BC Place on Sunday.

Vancouver Christmas Market

Just west of the Grey Cup Festival at Jack Poole Plaza, the Vancouver Christmas Market opened its doors for the 2024 season on Wednesday.

Featuring more than 90 vendors in artisan huts arranged around "Vancouver's only Christmas Pyramid," the European-style Christmas market also offers food, drinks, live entertainment and more.

General admission starts at $19.99 and children six and under get in free. The market is open daily through Dec. 24, but hours vary and can be found on its website.

Made in the 604 Winter Market

A different kind of Christmas Market is happening in Mount Pleasant this weekend, with 45 local businesses showcasing their wares at the Heritage Hall on Main Street for Made in the 604's pop-up Winter Market.

Admission is free, and the market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information and a list of vendors can be found on the Made in the 604 website.

HollyDaze in the Heights

Coquitlam's Austin Heights neighbourhood will host its own holiday family festival this weekend, shutting down Ridgeway Avenue between Nelson and Marmont streets from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

HollyDaze in the Heights is a free, outdoor festival featuring live music, free hot chocolate, games and activities and a chance to do some holiday shopping at local businesses.

Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour

Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours has brought back its "Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour" for a second year.

Beginning Friday, the company is offering daily guided tours of downtown Vancouver, promising "a festive blend of hidden history, stunning architecture, holiday lights, scandalous tales, and delectable hot chocolate."

Tickets are available through the Forbidden Vancouver website and include a hot chocolate from Trees Cafe on Granville Street, which is where the tour begins.