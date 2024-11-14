'It was devastating, mentally': B.C. man shares stomach cancer journey

Carlos Parra had never heard of stomach cancer before receiving the call that he had been diagnosed with it.

For two years, the 62-year-old had been experiencing what he thought was acid reflux. In October 2022, he received an endoscopy. From there, the news came that he had Stage 2 stomach cancer.

“It was devastating, mentally,” he said. “I wasn't prepared for anything like that.”

That November, Parra underwent eight sessions of chemotherapy, followed by a laparoscopic surgery in March 2023.

“Currently, I have no stomach,” he said. “I didn’t know you could live without it. Now I know you can.”

Cancer rates increasing

Parra is one of many British Columbians that have survived the disease, but stomach cancer rates in the province are increasing – particularly among young people and those from the East Asian community.

Dr. Howard Lim, a medical oncologist with BC Cancer, said risk factors are partly environmental, but that diet also plays a role.

“Diets higher in more fermented foods (are a risk). It’s not to say you can’t eat fermented foods. It’s always a balance,” he said.

He said in B.C., there are about 200 to 300 people diagnosed with stomach cancer annually.

“While it’s not a huge number, it is a growing number and it’s something we’re hoping to help reduce the risk of dying from at least,” he said.

Lim said symptoms include reflux or dyspepsia, weight loss, and having difficulty getting food down.

“It feels like it's sticking, you’re getting bloated, you’re throwing up more,” he said. “Those are really big red flags where you should seek medical attention quite soon.”

'We have time'

Lim added symptoms can be benign or fail to present early, which is why when the cancer is identified, it can often be at a more advanced stage.

“I don't want people to feel like you start with a symptom and, boom, it’s right there,” he said. “Cancer doesn't instantly grow overnight. We have time to figure things out.”

Lim – who has worked at BC Cancer for 16 years – said there are a number of advancements, such as a nationally run clinical trial based in Vancouver, helping to treat those with the disease.

He said when he first started his career, there weren’t a lot of options for patients. Now, he said, people are living with a better quality of life, which is partly due to patient advocacy groups like My Gut Feeling.

“I think that support piece for patients has really increased over the last 16 years,” he said.

Parra joined the group as a way to connect with others going through the same journey. He said he wants to continue his advocacy work.

“Others are struggling with a lot of this, and I feel like my positivity can perhaps help get them through the rough spots,” he said.

Stomach cancer awareness day

On Nov. 30, landmarks throughout the world will light up periwinkle blue as part of stomach cancer awareness day.

It's an initiative Parra believes is important to make sure people know they're not alone.

“Life is short and it can change in a split second,” he said. “Enjoy every minute. Do the things you want to do. Don't postpone anything.”