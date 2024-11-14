VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. mayor renews calls for national force dedicated to policing ports

    Share

    The mayor of Delta, home to Canada’s largest container terminal, says organized crime groups are exploiting security weaknesses at ports.

    "We need to have a better federal policy. I'm very upset and continue to be upset,” George Harvie said in an interview with CTV News.

    In the past two weeks, RCMP have announced arrests in a pair of large investigations linked to Mexican drug cartels.

    A raid in Surrey yielded drugs, guns and cash and three men were taken into custody.

    They have since been released and RCMP say they are pursuing drug and firearms charges.

    A bust in Falkland, east of Kamloops, uncovered what police describe as the largest and most sophisticated drug super lab in Canadian history.

    Police say Gaganpreet Randhawa is "considered the main suspect" and is currently in custody facing multiple drug and weapons charges.

    Harvie says transnational organized criminals are operating freely in British Columbia.

    "The cartels are known to be here,” he said. “And we're receiving illegal contraband including weapons, drugs and precursors from land, from the air and from the sea too."

    Harvie is calling for a national police force dedicated to cracking down on illegal activities at ports – something the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency are currently responsible for.

    B.C.’s public safety minister has raised the issue with his federal counterparts.

    "Back in September, the minister of public safety and solicitor general wrote to the federal government, urging them to increase enforcement and to pursue efforts in closing the gaps in federal legislation and regulations that organized crime groups are exploiting at our ports,” the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety said in a statement.

    Former B.C. solicitor general Kash Heed sees no reason to create a whole new agency when the Mounties are already on the job.

    "It's not a good idea and resources absolutely could be utilized in a different fashion,” he said.

    Heed believes the RCMP may need new strategies for combatting illegal activity at ports – and says that may require additional funding.

    It’s an investment he feels would be a better use of tax dollars than creating a dedicated national port policing agency.

    "Why would we go to that great expense and work when we have a mandated federal agency responsible for it at this particular time?” Heed said.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Postal workers begin nationwide strike: union

    Thousands of postal workers have begun a nationwide strike, the union representing them says, after negotiations with Canada Post failed to produce an agreement.

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research, Medicare and Medicaid.

    Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'

    The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News