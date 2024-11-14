B.C.'s chief vet tells clinics to set up bird flu protocols amid human exposure risk
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Dr. Theresa Burns says in a letter to vets last week that reporting of sick and dead wild birds across the province has increased recently and clinics handling wild birds must have safety procedures in place and ensure staff are trained and equipped with proper protection.
Days after Burns issued her letter, B.C. health authorities announced the first case of human bird flu infection acquired in Canada, with the teenage patient in critical condition.
Burns says in an interview that sick birds should be isolated from people and animals and that anyone who interacts with them should wear protective gear including gowns, gloves and eye protection.
She says tests of wetland sediments in areas where wild birds gather have shown high levels of the H5N1 bird flu virus, but so far the number of wild birds being reported with the infection is similar to 2022 and 2023.
The commercial poultry sector in British Columbia has been hit hard by avian flu, with 28 flocks currently infected as migratory birds fly south for winter and more than 6.5 million birds culled since spring of 2022.
Burns says the industry saw a rise in the number of cases at the beginning of this season and it's unclear whether that will continue or level off over the next few weeks.
Migratory wild birds, particularly waterfowl species such as ducks and geese, are believed to be the primary carrier of the disease, but government data shows other infected species have included hawks, ravens and herons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.
