'Disappointing,' 'misguided' and 'inaccurate': Surrey mayor reacts to policing decision

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke opted not to take questions from the media on the provincial government's decision directing the city to continue its transition to a municipal police service Wednesday.

Instead, the mayor issued a scathing written statement, calling Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth's decision "disappointing, misguided and based on inaccurate assumptions."

"What has occurred today is the undermining of a local government duly elected by its residents," Locke's statement reads.

"The actions of the solicitor general should serve as a warning to the autonomy of all municipalities in B.C."

Locke also called the province's handling of the policing issue "disingenuous."

In April, Farnworth recommended that Surrey continue its transition from a local RCMP detachment to the new Surrey Police Service.

Ditching the Surrey RCMP in favour of the SPS was the signature campaign promise of Locke's predecessor, Doug McCallum. Locke defeated McCallum in the municipal election last fall, basing her campaign around a promise to reverse the transition and keep the RCMP.

When Farnworth made his April recommendation, he also set binding conditions that Surrey would have to meet in order to keep the RCMP.

On Wednesday, he said the city had failed to meet those conditions.

Locke's statement suggested that the province set the city up to fail.

"It is very clear the City of Surrey never had a choice in this matter," the mayor said. "We had a choice so long as we chose minister Farnworth’s option."

Locke said she planned to meet with her colleagues on city council and with city staff to explore "options." She said she'll also be seeking "a face-to-face meeting" with Farnworth to discuss the "significant tax burden that will be placed on Surrey residents and businesses as a result of his decision."

"Until I have the opportunity to have those meetings, I will not be commenting further," Locke concluded.