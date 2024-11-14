VANCOUVER
    • Suspect who allegedly rammed Ford F150 into unmarked B.C. RCMP vehicle arrested

    Kamloops RCMP shared a surveillance image of a suspect who allegedly rammed an unmarked police vehicle on Nov. 2, 2024. (Handout) Kamloops RCMP shared a surveillance image of a suspect who allegedly rammed an unmarked police vehicle on Nov. 2, 2024. (Handout)
    Authorities have tracked down a suspect who allegedly rammed a Ford F150 into an unmarked RCMP vehicle in Kamloops, B.C., earlier this month.

    Kamloops RCMP said someone spotted the man near Comazzetto and Vicars roads and reported him Thursday afternoon, one day after the detachment put out a public appeal for information on their suspect's possible whereabouts.

    “Officers attended the area and located a suspect, who fled into a nearby commercial establishment,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, in a news release.

    “He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Police Dog Service Unit shortly after.”

    After the man’s arrest, authorities discovered he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, Evelyn said.

    Kamloops RCMP did not disclose the nature of the previous alleged offences that prompted the warrant. CTV News has asked the detachment for more information.

    Local authorities had been searching for a suspect since Nov. 2, when a Kamloops RCMP officer’s vehicle was rammed during an attempted traffic stop.

    The detachment said around 12:35 a.m. that morning, an officer had spotted an unoccupied pickup truck that she recognized from two previous investigations – one for failing to remain at the scene of a crash and the other for fleeing from police.

    While she was inside her vehicle, a man stepped into the pickup, rammed into her and took off, according to the RCMP.

    The officer was not injured during the incident.

    While a suspect has been arrested, Kamloops RCMP said its investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information to call the detachment at 250-828-3000.

