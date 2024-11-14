RCMP seeking cellphone videos of fight outside B.C. bar

VANCOUVER
    Authorities are searching for witnesses to a fight that erupted outside a Coquitlam, B.C., bar last weekend and left one person in hospital.

    Coquitlam RCMP said officers responded to a report of an altercation between two men outside the Cat and Fiddle Pub shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

    After the fight, one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the detachment said. So far, no one has been arrested.

    On Thursday, the RCMP issued a public appeal for anyone who may have recorded the altercation on their cellphone, or otherwise watched the fight unfold.

    “Investigators believe there may be further witnesses who were leaving the establishment area at the time of the incident,” the Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

    The detachment asked anyone with information to call investigators at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-29837.

