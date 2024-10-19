Where will B.C.'s election be won or lost? Here are five bellwether ridings to watch
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
Here are the five ridings he's watching as indicators of whether the NDP or the B.C. Conservatives will form government, and why:
Nanaimo-Lantzville
McDonald says one of the key factors in determining bellwethers is a history of centre-right support in places that swung to the NDP in 2020.
Nanaimo-Lantzville is a new riding, carved mostly out of Nanaimo and Parksville-Qualicum, both of which went to the NDP in 2020.
McDonald says Parksville-Qualicum in particular had been held by the BC Liberals since 1996 until Adam Walker's victory for the NDP in 2020. But Walker has since been removed from the NDP caucus and is running for re-election as an Independent.
Meanwhile, the B.C. Conservatives are running Gwen O'Mahony, another former NDP MLA, who represented Chilliwack-Hope from 2012 to 2013.
North Vancouver-Seymour
This Metro Vancouver riding had been BC Liberal territory from 1991 to 2020, when Susie Chant became the first New Democrat to win there since 1972.
McDonald says while the riding had been held for decades by the BC Liberals, the centre-right margin of victory had been diminishing from 32 percentage points in 2009 before it ultimately flipped to the NDP.
He says the heavily urban riding is "not a great fit" for the B.C. Conservatives' and their rural lean but it may still swing right if the momentum for change carries into Metro Vancouver.
Surrey-Cloverdale
This is a rare riding where two sitting MLAs will battle for a place in the next legislature.
NDP incumbent Mike Starchuk won the riding in 2020 with 52 per cent of the vote, but it had previously been staunch BC Liberal turf, all the way back to 1991 when the riding was created.
Starchuk faces one of the highest-profile candidates on the B.C. Conservative slate: Elenore Sturko, the MLA for Surrey South who won that riding as a star candidate for BC United. But she defected to the Conservatives this year to run in Surrey-Cloverdale.
McDonald says this may be the front line between B.C. Conservative support in the Fraser Valley and the NDP's base in urban areas, the so-called "orange wall."
Langley-Willowbrook
McDonald calls this another "orange wall" riding.
He says the newly created riding has experienced demographic changes spurred by urban families spreading out in search of affordability, making it "kind of an NDP place."
Incumbent New Democrat Andrew Mercier won in 2020 with 47 per cent of the vote when the riding was known as Langley. The new riding comprises mostly of that seat that had gone to BC Liberal or Social Credit candidates in every previous election back to 1966.
Maple Ridge East
This riding has sided with the party that formed government in every provincial election since 2001.
It is held by the NDP's Bob D'Eith while the Conservatives are running political newcomer Lawrence Mok.
McDonald notes that every riding he has chosen as a bellwether includes a Green party candidate. He says the Greens have seen some momentum as the NDP shifts to the centre in response to the Conservatives on policies such as the carbon tax and involuntary care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures in Metro Vancouver
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Hurricane Oscar forms off the coast of the Bahamas
Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It characterized the storm as 'tiny.'
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Jerry Seinfeld says he no longer thinks the 'extreme left' has broken comedy
Jerry Seinfeld says he 'officially' takes back his claim that the 'extreme left' is suppressing the art of comedy.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
Cuba gets some electricity back after major power outage left millions in the dark
Cuba's government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country's major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won or lost? Here are five bellwether ridings to watch
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
-
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
-
Conservatives' stunning rise leaves B.C. voters with a once-unimaginable choice
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April. 16 were Indigenous.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
-
Heavy police presence in Louis Bull First Nation
Maskwacis RCMP are on scene at an incident in the Louis Bull First Nations townsite Saturday morning.
-
'This is a huge mistake': Bill 20 rules on local political parties revealed
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
Calgary
-
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
-
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April. 16 were Indigenous.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
-
ATP kicks off 50th anniversary season with hugely human Irish dramedy The Seafarer
Alberta Theatre Projects transformed the Martha Cohen Theatre into an Irish living room to kick off its 50th anniversary season Friday night, and all that was missing was a touch of whiskey tucked into the cup holder.
Lethbridge
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
-
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
-
Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
-
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Regina
-
Public school board trustee candidate forum hopes to increase electorate participation in local schools
A Regina Public School Trustee candidate forum hopes to increase participation in governance at the local level.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
Concerns roll in on Sask. Party's proposed change room policy, Scott Moe defends plan
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
-
Saskatoon fire says ‘use caution’ with lithium batteries after e-scooter sparks house fire
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Toronto
-
Faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges support strike mandate: union
The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.
-
Woman dead, three others in hospital after shooting in Brampton
A woman is dead, and three others are in hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
-
‘A battle for safety’: Toronto considering new bike lane on dangerous west-end road as province looks to limit them
City staff’s recommendation that a new bike lane be installed along a collision-prone stretch of Parkside Drive could potentially set up a battle with the province, as it moves to place new restrictions on the ability of municipalities to remove lanes of traffic for that purpose.
Montreal
-
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
-
Fearing demolition, Montreal skateboarders rally to protect DIY skatepark from city
Montreal skateboarders are rallying to protect a Do-It-Yourself skatepark known as Project 45 from what the city has said are plans to redevelop the space but skaters fear are plans to demolish what makes it unique.
-
Notre-Dame Basilica undergoes $50 million restoration
Stone by stone, Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is getting a major makeover. “We’ve now started the dismantling of the east tower,” explains Project Manager Hugo Latremouille. “It’s around 2,000 stones per tower.”
Ottawa
-
Lost person, 2 dogs safely located by OPP in eastern Ontario forest
A hiker and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.
-
Kingston Police increasing its presence for Queens homecoming
It's homecoming weekend at Queen's University, and after issuing $88,000 worth in fines last year, Kingston Police will once again have an increased presence on and around campus in 2024.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Municipal elections held across Nova Scotia Saturday
Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
Annual yard sale in Salisbury, N.B., continues to give back to the community
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
London
-
Two dead in Norfolk County crash
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.
-
'He loved his job': Defibrillator given in honour of fallen London firefighter
Captain Bradley James Tanner of the London Fire Department (LFD) had a side job for a decade teaching people, including the London Police Service how to use defibrillators. Saturday morning, one was given in honour of the late captain.
-
Driver of mobility scooter injured in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police are investigating a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Timmins for weapons investigation
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.