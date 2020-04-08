VANCOUVER -- Ahead of a long weekend that has already prompted warnings from health officials, B.C.'s premier will address the public about the province's COVID-19 response.

John Horgan is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon about novel coronavirus, though it is not yet known what his news conference will address.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream that news conference LIVE @ 1:15 p.m.

Horgan's address comes after an announcement that all of B.C.'s provincial parks have been closed in an effort to reduce the amount of people paying visits.

The parks closure was announced the same day as Stanley Park will close to traffic, and a day after provincial health officer Bonnie Henry urged British Columbians to stay apart during the long weekend.

Announcing four more deaths in the province, Henry stressed that people must continue to observe physical distancing even during the holidays. Passover, Easter, Vaisakhi and Ramadan are all coming up.

She warned that coming together, even in small groups, can be problematic.

This article is developing. Check back for updates when the news conference begins.

Looking for an American Sign Language translation of the news conference? Watch it live on the provincial government's YouTube page.