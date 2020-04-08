VANCOUVER -- All of B.C.'s provincial parks have been closed as officials continue to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The province announced the immediate closure on Wednesday, saying it's in response to "federal and provincial directives" asking people to stay home.

"Because physical distancing works, it is critical that we take every action needed to restrict the spread of COVID-19. This applies to British Columbians and out-of-province visitors who were planning to visit or stay at our provincial parks. The message is clear: stay home, avoid travel, do not put yourself or others at risk," George Heyman, B.C.'s environment minister said in a news release.

Officials say the decision to close the province's park system was made with feedback from feedback from RCMP, local governments, First Nations, local search-and-rescue organizations and the general public.

